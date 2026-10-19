Easy Holiday Hosting and Game Day Ideas with Libby's Vegetables

Between holiday gatherings, football watch parties and feeding a hungry family, entertaining can get expensive and time-consuming. One easy way to simplify seasonal cooking? Keep versatile vegetables on hand that can go from appetizers to family-sized casseroles with minimal prep.

Libby's vegetables are grown on U.S. farms and picked at peak ripeness. With convenient, shelf-stable options in a variety of package sizes, they're a practical, cost-conscious way to prepare for holiday meals, host friends or pull together a quick weeknight dinner.

From crispy air fryer appetizers to comforting casseroles and creative game-day snacks, here are three ways to make the most of Libby's vegetables this season.

1. Serve Crispy Corn Fritters for Holidays and Tailgating

Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer? Libby's Air Fryer Corn Fritters transform sweet corn into crispy, savory bites that are perfect for holiday gatherings, football watch parties or an easy snack at home.

Made with Libby's Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, these fritters cook in the air fryer for a golden finish without deep-frying. Pair them with the recipe's creamy dipping sauce for an appetizer guests can enjoy between plays or before the main meal.

Using a 15 oz can makes it easy to keep the ingredients on hand, so you can prepare a batch whenever guests arrive.

Get the recipe: Libby's Air Fryer Corn Fritters with Maple Aioli

2. Make Family-Sized Meals Easier

When you're cooking for a crowd, convenience matters. Libby's Family Size vegetables offer larger portions for recipes that feed a family or a table full of guests.

For a hearty holiday side dish, try Libby's Polenta Pie, which layers polenta with Libby's Italian Cut Green Beans, Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, ricotta and cheese for a comforting baked dish.

Family Size vegetables are also a convenient addition to slow-cooker soups and other batch recipes. Keep a larger can on hand when you're preparing meals for a busy week or feeding a crowd, without needing to open multiple smaller cans.

Get inspired: Libby's Polenta Pie with Sweet Corn and Green Beans

3. Build a Better Game-Day Spread with Single-Serve Vegetable Cups

Hosting a smaller gathering or preparing snacks for just a few people? Libby's single-serve vegetable cups are convenient when you only need a little. They're great for smaller portions, quick meals and recipes that call for just a handful of vegetables.

For game day, try Libby's Elote Nachos, which feature sweet corn, tortilla chips, cheese and a creamy, smoky topping. You can also get creative at home by adding corn and carrots to your favorite nacho recipe or blending peas into a creamy hummus to serve with crackers, pita and fresh-cut vegetables.

The individual cups make it easy to use what you need without opening a larger package, helping keep snack prep simple and flexible.

Find more ideas: Browse Libby's vegetable recipes for appetizers, game-day favorites, holiday dishes and easy everyday meals.

Make Seasonal Cooking a Little Easier

From crispy air fryer appetizers to comforting casseroles and creative game-day snacks, Libby's vegetables make it easier to add variety to your seasonal menu.

With vegetables grown on U.S. farms, picked at peak ripeness and convenient package sizes for everything from small snacks to family meals, you can keep versatile options on hand for last-minute guests, holiday hosting and busy weeknights.

A little planning can go a long way toward making seasonal cooking easier, more affordable and delicious.

For more information please visit Libbysvegetables.com.