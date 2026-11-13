Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Ebeneezer", "Being Heumann" and "Last Shot"

Streaming on Prime is the family drama "Last Shot". A12-year-old basketball prodigy deals with grief and identity while navigating high expectations and a complex relationship with his estranged mother after his father's death. Film Critic Tony says, "Last Shot is heartfelt and powerful story about the bonds of family and the importance of discovering your place in the world." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters Ruth Madeley stars in the historical biopic "Being Huemann". In 1977, disability rights activist Judy Heumann leads a historic 28-day occupation of San Francisco's Federal Building, uniting protesters in a fight for accessibility laws and equal rights. Tony says, "Being Heumann is a sold biopic focusing on the 1977 protest and fight for accessibility leading to "The Americans with Disabilities Act" passed in 1990." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in theaters Johnny Depp stars as "Ebenezer". Based on Charles Dickens' classic story following one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a chance at redemption. Tony says, "Although it boasts an incredible cast, special effects and cinematography, the film falls a bit short due to a lackluster script that offers nothing new to the viewer." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

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