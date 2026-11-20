Streaming on Shortical is the vertical sci-fi series "Inevitable". An actor sells his digital likeness to an AI company in order to spend more time with his daughter. After the deal, he's framed for murder and forced on the run to uncover the truth behind his digital double. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Inevitable is a high-concept vertical drama with lots going for it including solid camera work, a better-than-expected script and good acting. He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the western drama "Dogwood". "Dogwood" is a tale of survival, revenge and the enduring strength of a mother's love as a woman confronts the darkest depths of human nature to protect what is rightfully hers. Tony says, "Dogwood is a gritty, gutsy and well-acted story with plenty of action for any western fan." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming on Prime is season 6 of the hit series "The Chosen". Season 6 focuses on the crucifixion of Christ as Jesus is interrogated and charged. Tony says, "Filmed both in Utah and in Italy, season 6 will be the most memorable in the show's history." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

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