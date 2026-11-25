Streaming on BritBox is season 4 of the hit cop series "Blue Lights". The series follows police officers working in Belfast, a city in which being a front line response officer comes with unique pressures and dangers. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,"Blue Lights is a fast-paced and well-written series focusing on both the personal and professional lives of police officers in a very volatile city." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters, just in time for Thanksgiving, is the comedy "Focker-in-Law," the third sequel in the "Meet the Fockers" series. Greg and Pam Focker face family chaos when their son decides to marry a strong-willed woman who appears to be his complete mismatch. Tony says, "Although a bit forced in places, Focker-in-Law is a funny over-the-top comedy with plenty of laughs." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is the biographical drama "Hershey". Driven by grit and relentless optimism, Milton Hershey climbs from bankruptcy to candy-making success. But when his wife falls ill, she inspires an even bolder dream using their fortune to build a lasting legacy. Tony says, "If you're looking for a feel good experience at the movies, Hershey will not disappoint with it's gentle pacing and optimistic approach to the life of Milton Hershey and his legacy." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can get more movie content at screenchatter.com.

