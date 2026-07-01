Find all your 4th of July essentials under one roof at Smith's Food & Drug

You can find all of the July 4th essentials at Smith's Food & Drug including food, drinks, and party supplies.

Jenny Hardman visited Smith's in West Jordan and talked with Lisette Saldana-Capulet, Manager of Public Affairs, who says they have so much red, white & blue to help you celebrate America's 250!

If you want the table to look great without breaking the bank — you can find everything from fruit pies for $5 to fruit and veggie trays to a great selection of meats and all the fixings.

For dessert - there are amazing cakes that decorators have put together just for the holidays.

Flowers are also a nice part of the table, they're also a great hostess gift!

You can also make your party special with red, white and blue balloons, and they make great photo ops!

Smith's Chef Jeff from Smith's also shared a recipe for your 4th of July BBQ.

Chef Jeff's Cowboy Butter Steak Sandwiches

Perfect for Summer Grilling • Makes 4 Sandwiches

Ingredients

Steak

• 2 lbs top sirloin steaks

• Kosher salt

• Coarse black pepper

• 1 tsp garlic powder

Cowboy Butter

• 1/2 cup butter

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp chopped parsley

• 1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp chopped chives

• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

• 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

• Salt & pepper to taste

Horseradish Mayo

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1-2 tbsp prepared horseradish

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

• Pinch of black pepper

To Assemble

• 4 ciabatta rolls, buttered

• 4 slices Havarti cheese

• Butter lettuce

• Jarred pickled red onions (optional)

Directions

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high. Season the steaks with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Grill to 130–135°F for medium-rare, then rest 5–10 minutes.

2. Melt the butter and whisk in the remaining cowboy butter ingredients. Keep warm.

3. Stir together all horseradish mayo ingredients.

4. Butter and grill the ciabatta rolls until lightly toasted.

5. Slice the steak thinly against the grain.

6. Spread horseradish mayo on both halves of each roll. Layer with butter lettuce, a slice of Havarti, the warm sliced steak, and drizzle generously with cowboy butter. Finish with pickled red onions if desired and the top bun.

Chef Jeff Tips

• Top sirloin delivers excellent flavor while staying budget friendly.

• Slice the steak against the grain for maximum tenderness.

• Let the warm steak gently melt the Havarti for the perfect bite.

• Fresh rosemary gives the cowboy butter a subtle woodsy aroma that pairs beautifully with grilled steak.

• Pickled red onions add brightness, color, and balance to the rich cowboy butter.

You can find a Smith's near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.