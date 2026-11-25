If you're planning for pregnancy or already expecting, finding the right prenatal vitamin is one of the most important decisions you can make. And now, there's some good news for Costco shoppers.

Ritual's Essential Prenatal, the #1 best-selling prenatal backed by its own published human clinical study, is available at Costco warehouses nationwide. Costco members can purchase a convenient 2-pack, which is a two-month supply. For a limited time Nov 23 thru Dec 20th, it's available for $38.99, $10 off from $48.99, making it the best price you'll find on Essential Prenatal anywhere. The formula contains 12 key nutrients designed to support both mom and baby's needs before and during pregnancy.

These nutrients include Omega-3 DHA, Choline, and bioavailable Methylated Folate to help support fetal brain development, along with Vitamin D3, Vitamin K2, Magnesium, and Boron for clinically proven bone health. It's also designed with a patented nested, delayed-release capsule, helping optimize nutrient absorption while being gentler on the stomach. In Ritual's peer-reviewed clinical study, moms taking Essential Prenatal reported it was easier to swallow, gentler on their stomachs, and provided a better overall experience compared to those taking a leading prenatal.

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