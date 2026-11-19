GOSHEN, Utah — In the small, rural community of Goshen, just south of Utah Lake, one woman is making a big difference, one family at a time.

Her name is Lydia Mills, and for nearly four years, she's been the driving force behind the Goshen Valley Food Pantry, helping families put food on the table during difficult times.

What started as a conversation among neighbors about a growing need in the community has become a lifeline for dozens of local families.

"We have a lot that are here short-term seasonal work, and it's a lower-income community in some respects, and so we knew the need was there," Lydia explained.

When someone offered space to operate the pantry, Lydia stepped up to help get it running.

Today, she opens the pantry every Thursday evening, serving about 20 families each week and 35 to 40 families over the course of a month.

The shelves stay stocked thanks to generous donations from neighbors, farmers, schools and local churches.

But for Lydia, the pantry is about much more than providing groceries.

"It's a double blessing," she said. "Not only are we helping those families that are going through maybe temporary financial problems, but we're also helping the community learn how to donate, how to give."

And Lydia does it all without collecting a paycheck.

That's exactly why the FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union, decided it was time to give something back to the woman who has given so much to others.

When FOX 13 visited Goshen, Lydia thought she was simply being interviewed for a story about the food pantry.

She had no idea she was about to become the story.

Bob Evans, FOX 13 Anchor said, "We're really here to deliver to you a FOX 13 Dream Team surprise!"

"Oh my gosh!" Lydia responded.

Jeff Chandler with Mountain America Credit Union was there to help deliver the good news.

"When we heard about your story, we were so impressed with what you're doing, the way that you were so willing to step up and help your neighbors and help the people of Goshen," Chandler told her.

And the surprise was a big one.

Mountain America partnered with Smith's Food & Drug to give the pantry a major boost just in time for the holidays.

Smith's contributed $1,000 worth of groceries, while Mountain America provided an additional $1,500 in food, hygiene supplies and other necessities.

Employees from Mountain America's Payson, Eagle Mountain and soon-to-open Santaquin branches joined in to help unload the donations and fill the pantry's shelves.

The donation was also part of Smith's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative, which focuses on fighting hunger and reducing food waste.

Tina Murray with Smith's explained that partnerships like this allow organizations to make an even bigger impact in their communities.

For Lydia, the timing couldn't have been better. "This means a lot to the upcoming holidays for these people, as well as just their general households," she said.

She explained that the pantry isn't always able to provide everything families need because of limited funding and donations.

"This will help to fill in all those gaps," Lydia said. But the Dream Team wasn't finished.

Knowing Lydia rarely does anything for herself, Mountain America had a few personal surprises waiting for her, too.

She received restaurant gift cards, Amazon gift cards, chocolates, a book by Arthur Brooks and a cozy Minky Couture blanket.

It was a chance to recognize Lydia for the countless hours she has spent helping others.

Her husband, Craig, who has been by her side throughout the pantry's journey, couldn't be prouder.

"I'm so proud of her and all that she's done," he said. "She's an amazing woman. She really is."

For Lydia, the recognition was overwhelming, but the greatest gift was knowing the pantry would be better equipped to help her neighbors.

And in a community where neighbors look out for one another, her generosity is a reminder that even one person can make an extraordinary difference.

The FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union, recognizes Utahns who go above and beyond to make their communities better places to live.

If you know someone who could use a Dream Team Surprise, nominate them at fox13now.com/dreamteam.