Odyssey Dance Theatre's Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR! brings together some favorite holiday classics like The Nutcracker and the Grinch.

Derryl Yeager, Founder and Artistic Director, says, "What Odyssey did for Halloween with Thriller – we've done for Christmas with Christmas Spectacular, SPECTACULAR!"

It's features music and dancing with Odyssey dancers as well as songs from David Osmond and Utah's newest and hottest boy bad, Full Circle Boys! They will be performing songs from their soon-to-be released Christmas EP.

Performances will be in Salt Lake City and Logan and are sure to sell out, so get your tickets now at odysseydance.com.