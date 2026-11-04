Get your home ready before the cold sets in.

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez joined us with some fall prep tips so small issues don't become big problems in the coldest months.

Bianca recommends inspecting or installing heat tape and heat tape timers to help prevent snow and ice buildup outside.

Take steps like sealing cracks and gaps around doors, window frames, and other visible openings with caulk and weatherstripping to keep the warm air in and the cold air out.

Set your thermostat to 68°F when you're home and awake, and lower it at night for cozier sleep.

Upgrade to a smart thermostat so you can set schedules and control your heat remotely- and you can get up to a $75 rebate.

Explore rebates on energy-efficient upgrades and find a Pro Network contractor at WattsmartHomes.com.

The Wattsmart Tips Calendar has new tips each month, and you can add it to Google, Outlook or iCalendar, or download a printable PDF.

Subscribers can win a $100 gift card, with a new winner each season. Subscribe at WattsmartHomes.com/Calendar.