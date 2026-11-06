Gold Medalist from the 2024 Bachauer Artists Competition, Youl Sun, is back in SLC for a concert

The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation brings world-class piano experiences to global and local communities through transformative opportunities including competitions, festivals, concerts, and educational programs.

To celebrate the Foundation's 51st annivesary, Bachauer laureates will return to the stage of the Jeanné Wagner Theatre of the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City for concerts.

The second one in the series is happening on Friday, November 6, 2026 and features Youl Sun, the Gold Medalist from the 2024 Bachauer Artists Competition.

Just one week ago, Youl Sun made his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Ticket prices begin at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets. For more information visit bachauer.com.