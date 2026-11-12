Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is bringing "Joy to the World!'

Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is celebrating Christmas with audiences in her musical production of "Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration."

The musical production blends artistry with the true meaning of the season - the birth of Jesus Christ - through songs and storytelling.

The tour will visit nine cities in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Michigan and Minnesota.

Jenny will be joined by her children—Family Four—along with Tony award winning soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, and acclaimed baritone and narrator Preston Yates.

Each show will also feature local performing groups—choirs and dancers, including Ballet West Academy and Scariff Irish Dancers—who join the cast on stage, making each concert a unique celebration of community and Christmas traditions.

2026 Tour Dates & Locations:



Nov. 28: St. George, UT

Nov. 30: Idaho Falls, ID

Dec. 1: Salt Lake City

Dec 5: Ogden, UT

Dec. 7: Orem, UT

Dec. 11: Arden Hills, Minnesota

Dec. 14: Burley, ID.

Dec. 18: Show Low, AZ

Dec. 21: Mesa, AZ

Hurry, get your tickets at jennyoaksbaker.com and use code JOY20 to get 20 percent off.