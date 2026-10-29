Halloween & Fall Fun at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium is the place to be for Halloween and fall fun!

Jenny Hardman talked with Jayceen Craven Walker in the Planet Fun shop where there plenty of fun ways to dress up for Halloween, so last-minute costume crisis solved!

Get into the Halloween spirit with Laser Halloween!

This popular dome experience combines spine-tingling Halloween favorites with dazzling laser effects for a fun, immersive celebration that's great for the whole family.

Don't miss out on Creepy Crawly Creations on Halloween! Bats, bugs, and spiders, oh my!

Join Clark for a day of science and crafts celebrating the creepy and crawly creatures all around us.

Jayceen also told us about a perfect fall adventure for families and nature lovers.

Running Wild, the new IMAX documentary narrated by Liam Neeson, takes audiences on an inspiring journey into some of the world's most spectacular landscapes and wildlife.

From immersive dome experiences and laser shows to blockbuster IMAX films and special events, Clark Planetarium is bringing plenty of new ways to explore, play, and celebrate the season.

To learn more please visit ClarkPlanetarium.org.