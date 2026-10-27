Halloween to Thanksgiving & Staying Safe This Fall

There are a lot of activities between Halloween and Thanksgiving, Tyler T. Todd, with We Win Injury Law, joined us with reminders to keep you and your family safe.

Tip 1. Darker Roads. The Same Duty. Slow down for visibility.

Watch for pedestrians.

Put the phone away.

Darkness calls for greater caution.

Tip 2. I-15 Holiday Traffic

One of the busiest travel holidays.

Check UDOT Traffic.

Leave room to stop.

Buckle every passenger.

Holiday traffic does not excuse tailgating.

Tip 3. Tired Driving. Real Consequences.

The return trip deserves a plan.

Stay overnight if tired.

Choose a sober driver.

Plan breaks on long drives.

Fatigue can turn a mistake into a serious injury.

Tip 4. Turkey Fryers. Preventable Harm.

Hot oil can cause severe burns and fires.

Fully thaw and dry the turkey.

Never fry in a garage or indoors.

Keep people clear of hot oil.

Safer choice: an oil-free fryer.

Tip 5. Hosting & Legal Responsibility

Known hazards deserve attention.

Address wet or icy steps

Warn guests about hazards.

Separate pets from crowds.

Check porch lighting.

Could a reasonable precaution prevent harm?

Need help? Visit wewininjurylaw.com or call 435-688-9558 and follow them @wewininjurylaw.