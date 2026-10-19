Help us "Scare Away Hunger" at Granite Credit Union locations

Granite Credit Union is partnering with Fox 13, Nightfall Halloween Park and Rancho Markets to Scare Away Hunger.

Jenny Hardman visited a Granite branch and talked with Spencer Carver who says for them, it comes down to neighbors helping neighbors.

Granite is a community credit union, and they believe their responsibility goes beyond providing financial products and services.

He says, "Hunger is a human need, and when families in our communities are struggling to put food on the table, we want to be part of helping."

This is the second year Granite has helped Scare Away Hunger.

Spencer says the response was incredible, more than 10,000 pounds of food and more than $50,000 were donated to the Utah Food Bank.

"But honestly, the bigger takeaway for me was seeing what happens when an entire community comes together around a common purpose," Spencer says.

It's easy to donate, just drop of nonperishable food at all Granite Credit Union locations, contribute financially to the campaign and fox13now.com/scarehunger and when you donate you get $3 off a ticket to Nightfall.

If you're shopping for your family, grab a few extra items, it doesn't have to be a huge contribution.

If thousands of us do something small, together it becomes something significant.

For more information, please visit granite.org.