Here are reviews for two streaming shows and a new movie in theaters.

Streaming on STARZ is "S.W.A.T. Exiles," a spinoff of the series "S.W.A.T.", starring Shemar Moore. After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to train and lead a SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "S.W.A.T. Exiles is a hit and miss series that needs to find its footing and shed off the cliche-ridden dialogue that bogs this series down." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters this weekend Samuel L. Jackson stars in "The Beast". When an army of unidentified hostiles tries to seize the White House, the president uncovers the extent of his highly classified armored vehicle, code named "The Beast." Tony says, "The Beast" is a fun, action-packed popcorn muncher from beginning to end. If you crave a tongue-in-cheek white-knuckle ride check this one out." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Streaming on Prime is the horror / thriller series "Carrie", based on the novel by Stephen King. When a sheltered introverted girl is bullied, her hidden telekinetic powers are awakened, leading to a horrific, bloody incident due to her domineering mother's influence. Tony says, "The best adaptation of Stephen King's novel to date. Carrie is a must-see series that will grab you from the very first episode." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more movie news from Tony at screenchatter.com.

