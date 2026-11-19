If gifts and toys have been on your mind, you're not alone... so we have a list of some of the best finds this year.

Sheena Stephens, Playwise Partners, joined us in studio with the dish.

Miiloo Christmas Clip-On Plushie in a Blind Box

MSRP: $14.88 | Ages 15+ | Walmart

● Miiloo Christmas Clip-On Plush Blind Box is the must-have kawaii collectible of the holiday season.

● Hidden inside every blind box is a surprise 7-inch ultra-soft clip-on plush bursting with festive charm and personality.

● With seven adorable Christmas-themed characters to collect, every unboxing is a delightful surprise. C

● lip your favorite Miiloo onto backpacks, purses, keys, and more to bring a little holiday cheer wherever you go.

WIGGLITZTM ASSORTED THEMES + FROSTY SERIES

MSRP $2.99 | Ages 4+ | Specialty retailers and wigglitz.com

● Wigglitz is the wiggly, fidgety, collectible manufactured in the US which has taken the toy world by storm, even winning the "Collectible Toy of the Year®" award.

● With hundreds to collect in themes like Dino, Foodz, Ocean, and for the holidays, Frosty, they are the ideal gift, reward, or stocking stuffer.

● And just in time for the Angry Birds 3 movie on December 23rd, the Angry Birds Wigglitz will be available in December.

● If you want to go bigger, go Giantz with 7 new Wigglitz at 400% the size of

Pour Palz Sports Mode – Your favorite pals with new kicks!

MSRP: $9.97 | Ages 5+ | Walmart

● This Sports Mode drop kits your bear out with its own pair of Bear Kicks and jelly shoe charms, so once your pour is dry, it's fully styled and ready to show off.

● Whether you're pouring solo, going head-to-head with friends over who gets the best swirl, or wrapping one up as a gift for someone who loves a good reveal moment, Pour Palz fits the occasion.

● Everything you need is in the box, so it's ready to pour and pose straight out of the pack.

● Simple pour-and-reveal fun for kids, teens, and adults.

● GIFTABLE: Great for birthdays, holidays, or just because.

Jurassic World Remote Control Mosasaurus Encounter Water Dino

MSRP: $34.97 | Ages 6+ | Walmart

● Bring the ultimate ocean predator to life with the Jurassic World RC Mosasaurus.

● A thrilling aquatic dinosaur inspired by the iconic franchise.

● Designed for shallow-water adventures, it features smooth forward, backward, and directional movement, auto swim mode, and an exciting water-shooting action.

● Perfect for pools and bathtubs, the Mosasaurus boasts realistic sculpting, detailed textures and dynamic aquatic movement.

● Recreate epic movie moments or invent new underwater battles.

● This action-packed remote-control dinosaur is a must-have for any Jurassic World collection.

MAGNA-TILES® Undersea Adventure 58-Piece Set

MSRP $89.99 | Ages 5+ | Amazon, Target, Walmart, and magnatiles.com

● MAGNA-TILES are one of those rare gifts where "more is truly better." Every piece is compatible and the more you have, the more creativity and imagination are unlocked.

● With MAGNA-TILES, the real gift is where a child's imagination takes them. Ideas get bigger and builds get bolder every time kids play.

● MAGNA-TILES sets are not a toy that gets forgotten by New Year's. Parents love seeing those big 'Look what I made!' moments of pride as kids build confidence alongside their creations.

● The Undersea Adventure Set takes hands-on storytelling with colorful sea creatures to a whole new level, turning holiday playtime into a shared deep-sea discovery.

MAKEDO: The Ultimate Maker Box | For 2-4 Makers

MSRP $110 | Ages 5+ | Launching October 2026 | make.do | Amazon

● What it is: Makedo is the original cardboard construction system for kids. Safe, reusable tools let them cut, fold and connect upcycled cardboard to create anything they can imagine.

● Why kids love it: They decide what to make. It's hands-on, screen-free play that gives them room to experiment, solve problems and try again, while turning everyday cardboard into something of their own.

● Holiday gifting: A gift for making, playing and creating together, well beyond the holidays. The Ultimate Maker Box is a great option for families to share.

You can find more information at playwisepartners.com.