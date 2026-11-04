Here are your mid-week reviews for new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on Angel is season four of the acclaimed animated series "The Wingfeather Saga". The animated series based on Andrew Peterson's fantasy novels detailing the adventures of a family who use their special gifts to survive an evil overlord. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The Wingfeather Saga is a brilliantly written and voiced animated series about friendship, family, loyalty and love." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-Y7.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the new animated series "Avatar: Seven Havens". After a world-shattering disaster, a young Earthbender learns she's the post-Korra Avatar. Now seen as a harbinger of doom, she and her twin race to save the Seven Havens while pursued by humans and spirits alike. Tony says, "Avatar: Seven Havens offers up a watchable first season, but needs to build more action and excitement in season two." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Prime is season 3 of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". Set thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings,' an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. Tony says, "Although the series has been a bit uneven, season three finally finds its footing and offers the right amount of action and story." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

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