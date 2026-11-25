Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with holiday product ideas for everyone in the family - including the dog!

RENPHO Rejuven Artemis Two Air LED Light Therapy Mask

This FDA-cleared Artemis Two features red, blue, and near-infrared light with five customizable modes to help treat wrinkles, mild to moderate inflammatory acne and helps relax muscle tissue. It's cordless, lightweight and comfortable. This can be purchased this holiday season on Amazon or renpho.com.

All That Sweet

Make the holidays warm and bright with All That Sweet's playful treats! Mallow Pop Deep Choco brings a crunchy twist to classic marshmallows, perfect for topping hot cocoa, decorating holiday cookies, or creating festive dessert boards. For an extra-sweet touch, Mallow Pop Squeeze adds fluffy marshmallow goodness to seasonal drinks and desserts.

Visit allthatsweet.com to shop today.

SAVV JOLIE Gentle Foam Face Wash, Hydrating Mist Toner, and Hydrating Moisturizer

This luxury skincare brand bridges the gap between children's skincare and adult beauty, with products designed for developing skin. The collection includes a Gentle Foam Face Wash, Hydrating Mist Toner, and Hydrating Moisturizer. Find them at Nordstrom.com or at savvjolie.com.elevated approach to everyday skincare that is age appropriate at Nordstrom.com or on savvjolie.com.

AnimaSol- (DogSol)- The gift of pet health

AnimaSol creates full body red light therapy wearables and handhelds for all animals. Their unique patented design provides the optimal treatment and dosage for healing, recovery, and performance depending on what your dog needs. Red light therapy is the ultimate supplement to provide for your animals because they are deficient in natural light due to modern indoor lifestyles; especially the most deeply healing red and near infrared wavelengths. Order one today on their website animasol.com.

ActionHeat is the ultimate holiday gift destination for anyone looking to conquer the winter cold. Their innovative, battery-powered lineup features strategically placed heating panels that deliver up to 150°F of customizable warmth. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, commuters, or winter sports fans. Get yours at actionheat.com.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

