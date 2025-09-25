Homeowners in Herriman are getting their yard transformed to be more water wise

The hottest trend in landscapes is lawn removal and replacement and Slow the Flow is helping several homeowner redo their yards to be more drought-resistant.

They put out a call for homeowners to enter to win a makeover - and people responded!

We've followed yards in Taylorsville and Millcreek have been transformed.

The latest project is in Herriman and Jenny Hardman checked out the planned changes that are coming to help the homeowner be water wise.

Casey Taylor, Marketing and Communications Manager for Utah Water Ways, says Utah's population is increasing, but our water consumption has increased even faster.

He says, "We need to make sure our kids and grandkids have enough water."

60 percent of a home's water is used outdoors to keep grass green.

That's why Slow the Flow is asking for people to remove the grass they're not using and replace it with water-wise landscaping.

It doesn't mean it has to just be rocks! Instead, groundcover, trees for shade and native Utah plants are all great choices to put in.

The Herriman home will have all of those put in, including in their rock retaining wall.

The family will also have trees for shade and a playset for children.

If you'd like to make some water wise changes in your yard, visit slowtheflow.org. You'll find incentives there where you could be paid to make those changes.

