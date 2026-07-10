HOP Outdoors and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah are helping Utah kids get active outside

HOP Outdoors is a free outdoor education and hiking program created by the Human Outreach Project to introduce local youth to Utah's incredible mountains and public lands.

Ashley Hawk met them at Snowbird, where children were spending the day hiking, exploring and learning about Utah's mountain environment.

Duncan Segger, with HOP Outdoors, says they also learn No Trace principles, mountain safety, teamwork and healthy outdoor recreation.

Duncan says for many participants, this is their first chairlift or tram ride and their first visit to the Wasatch Mountains.

HOP Outdoors is offered at no cost to the youth because of community sponsors and community partners.

Community partners donate lunches for every participant, provide backpacks for the students to use, refillable water bottles to help reduce waste, and encourage healthy hydration.

These partnerships ensure every child has the equipment and support they need to enjoy a successful day in the mountains.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah Community & Business Director, Miguel Rovira, says they are a proud supporter of HOP Outdoors and Snowbird. In fact they've been a partner of Snowbird for decades!

Snowbird is the original host of HOP, and their goals fits Regence's mission to help the community stay healthy both mentally and physically.

Miguel says Regence knows the importance of getting to Utah's mountains, breathing clean air and enjoying our beautiful state.

For more information you can visit humanoutreachproject.org/usa/hop-outdoors and regence.com.