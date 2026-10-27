How Nursing Informatics helps improve patient care through technology

Nursing informatics brings nursing, technology, and data together to improve health care.

The program at U Online teaches students to use data, research, communication, and technology to support clinical decision-making and provide better patient care.

Students build skills in areas such as clinical decision support, project management, programming, and systems-level thinking.

Health care increasingly relies on clinical and health IT systems, creating opportunities for professionals who understand both nursing and technology.

Nursing informatics professionals help bridge the gap between nursing data, treatment, and overall patient care.

The program is designed for nurses who want to expand their expertise in technology, data, and health care systems and prepare for informatics and leadership roles.

Applicants must have a bachelor's degree and an RN or advanced practice RN license.

The online format provides flexibility to study while staying connected with instructors and classmates as many students continue working part or full time while enrolled.

Graduates can pursue roles such as Nurse Informaticist, Clinical System Analyst, and Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, working in health care systems, public health organizations, EHR and clinical decision-support vendors, and software and analytics companies.

You can learn more at online.utah.edu.