Inspiring Others to Explore the World on Their Own Terms

Amie Leavitt is the creator of Solo Travel Adventures with Amie and has traveled to 80 countries and counting, including every country in Europe, and has completed two around-the-world adventures.

She travels both solo and independently, personally planning and organizing her journeys—from transportation and accommodations to itineraries and activities.

Her extensive firsthand experience navigating destinations across the globe gives her a unique perspective on the rewards, challenges, and possibilities of solo/independent travel.

She shares authentic travel stories, fascinating destinations, and firsthand insights gained from years of exploring the world.

Her adventures go beyond typical tourist attractions, focusing on discovering cultures, connecting with local people and fellow travelers, and exploring extraordinary places, including destinations that are often overlooked by traditional tourism.

Amie believes you shouldn't have to wait for someone else to be ready to travel before exploring the world.

Through her adventures, she demonstrates that travel can be empowering, exciting, educational, and life-changing, whether you're exploring solo, with a companion, or as part of a group.

Her experiences highlight two different aspects of travel: solo travel, which means traveling without a companion, and independent travel, which means planning and arranging your own adventures rather than relying on organized tours.

She believes there is no single right way to travel. What matters is finding the approach that fits your interests, comfort level, and budget.

Her goal is to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones, build confidence, and discover the freedom of exploring the world on their own terms.

While Amie certainly appreciates a beautiful resort or a little luxury now and then, her travels go far beyond picture-perfect vacations.

She shares authentic, real-world experiences that highlight both the incredible rewards and the occasional challenges of exploring unfamiliar places.

Drawing from her extensive firsthand experience, she offers practical advice about planning trips, creating itineraries, packing light, navigating transportation systems, finding affordable accommodations, managing travel budgets, and overcoming unexpected challenges.

She believes extraordinary travel experiences don't have to come with extraordinary price tags.

With thoughtful planning, flexibility, and a willingness to embrace adventure, people can experience incredible destinations without spending a fortune.

She shares both the unforgettable highlights and the occasional frustrations of travel, helping her audience develop realistic expectations and the confidence to embark on adventures of their own.

Amie believes some of the most memorable and meaningful travel experiences come from the people you meet along the way.

She is passionate about discovering local traditions, history, food, and cultural experiences that make each destination unique, whether halfway around the world or closer to home.

Her natural curiosity leads her to seek out interesting people, unusual places, and fascinating stories that often go unnoticed by traditional tourists.

Through her YouTube videos, social media, photography, and travel stories, she brings these experiences to life, encouraging others to discover places and cultures they might never have considered exploring.

One of the most powerful lessons Amie has learned from visiting 80 countries is that the world is filled with kind, generous, and welcoming people.

The more she travels, the more she discovers that despite differences in language, culture, religion, and geography, people everywhere have far more in common than we might realize.

Her experiences have reinforced her belief that travel can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and remind us of our shared humanity.

Through her stories, she hopes to encourage others to look beyond headlines and preconceived notions, approach unfamiliar places with curiosity rather than fear, and discover the goodness that exists in people all around the world.

Solo Travel Adventures with Amie is more than a travel blog, social media account, or YouTube channel. It's a growing travel platform dedicated to inspiring curiosity, adventure, meaningful connections, and a lifelong love of exploration.

Through her YouTube channel, Instagram, and website, Amie shares travel inspiration, destination insights, practical advice, and educational content for travelers of all experience levels.

She envisions expanding her business to offer personalized travel consulting, planning guidance, and one-on-one travel coaching, helping individuals, couples, families, and groups confidently plan and navigate their own adventures.

Services could include destination recommendations, itinerary development, budget-conscious travel strategies, and practical advice for navigating unfamiliar places.

She also hopes to provide personalized encouragement, problem-solving support, and confidence-building guidance before and during trips, helping travelers overcome fears, work through unexpected challenges, and feel empowered to explore the world on their own terms.

Her future plans also include organizing and hosting group travel experiences, both domestically and internationally, bringing together travelers who want to discover fascinating destinations, experience different cultures, and create lasting memories.

Based in Utah, Amie also sees opportunities to offer local day trips, excursions, and regional adventures, introducing visitors and residents alike to the remarkable landscapes, history, and hidden gems of Utah and the surrounding region.

Whether someone wants to plan an independent adventure, receive personalized travel guidance, or join an exciting group experience, Amie's goal is to make travel more approachable, affordable, meaningful, and accessible.

Her message is simple: The world is too extraordinary to spend your life waiting to explore it! Go Now! You don't need to be wealthy, and you don't need someone to go with you. You can experience the world on your own terms right now, without spending a fortune!

You can follow her on Youtube: Solo Travel Adventures with Amie as well on her website

solotraveladventures.com and on Instagram.

