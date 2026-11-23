What happens if you have eyeglasses that fly off and get cracked in an auto accident? Or a cell phone that goes out the window and is ruined?

In this week's Legally Speaking with Acadia Law Group, Attorney Ken Denos and Natalie Roos explained it's not just your car that the insurance company is responsible for fixing.

Phones, tablets, laptops, prescription glasses, work tools, and baby gear all count, as long as they weren't permanently attached to the car.

Even things ruined by shattered glass or a spill in the crash can be covered, it just needs to be properly documented, so remember to always take pictures.

One area of property damage that often gets skipped over are pets. The legal term for your pet is "chattel" and they are considered part of your property. The costs in taking your pet to the veterinarian should also b covered under a property damage claim.

So who pays? If someone else caused the crash, their insurance company is the one responsible. Their property damage liability coverage is supposed to pay for your car, and all of the damaged property inside of it. Utah's Insurance Department describes that coverage as paying for damage to another person's car or property.

If it's your insurer paying, that falls under collision coverage, which may or may not cover personal items and injuries to your pets, depending on your policy. Don't assume the answer is no. Get a copy of your policy to confirm.

You'll need to show you owned it, what it was worth, and that it was damaged in the crash.

Photograph everything, keep receipts or digital records, make sure the police report mentions the damaged property. Finally, don't throw any items away until the adjuster has had a chance to evaluate it.

Most policies pay what the item was worth the day of the crash, not what it costs to buy new.

Just be aware, a three-year-old phone gets depreciated. Keep proof of the model and condition, and then share these things with Acadia, and they will always push back on lowball offers.

After a crash, the insurer should work to make you whole in as many ways possible.If your property gets damaged in an accident, by no fault of your own, don't overlook getting this damage covered by the at-fault insurer.

You can contact Acadia Law Group 24/7 at 801-816-2525 or online at acadialawgroup.com.