It's ski and snowboard season, time to think about more than just your gear

With ski and snowboard season around the corner, it's time to think about more than just your gear.

From staying hydrated on the slopes to recovery after, we talked with Andrew Cross, a health enthusiast and the Store Manager at The Vitamin Shoppe.

He says even when it's cold you lose fluid through breathing and sweat. Electrolyte drink mixes or tabs added to water before, during, and after a day on the slopes can keep you hydrated and fueled with essential electrolytes.

Andrew suggests keeping a good snack in your jacket for a mid-day energy boost as well. Cold weather and high altitude can have your body burning through energy quickly. Pack a bar with protein and carbs for a quick chairlift refuel.

The Vitamin Shoppe has one of the biggest selections of high-quality, on-the-go bars, from David and Barebells to Transparent Labs and Built.

Navigating runs takes real mental alertness. Utah-based Bucked Up makes great pre-workouts and energy drinks that can help with focus and stamina without a jittery crash.

Cold temperatures and heavy exertion drain your reserves fast. Take a quality daily multivitamin to help ensure your body has all the vitamins it needs for back-to-back ski days.

Andrew says skiing is a vigorous workout and recommends refueling after your last run with a whey or plant protein to help muscles rebuild.

Pounding the slopes all day can put stress on your knees and hips. Utah's own Momentous unflavored collagen powder supports joint health throughout the season with just a scoop right into your post-ski hot cocoa or smoothie.

Creatine is one of the most popular and effective supplements to support muscle recovery and cellular energy storage—such as Vitamin Shoppe's top-selling BodyTech pure creatine monohydrate. It's flavorless and stirs easily into coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

Utah is a center of the supplement and wellness industry, and Vitamin Shoppe is proud to offer top Utah-rooted brands. Some of their top-selling local brands available right here include Momentous, Clean Simple Eats, Bucked Up, and Solaray.

Visit the new Vitamin Shoppe in Saratoga Springs at Westlake Shopping Center (73 W Lk Dr, Ste E, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045) for everything you need to fuel your adventures on the slopes, from sports nutrition and immunity support to hydration and muscle recovery.

For more information visit vitaminshoppe.com.