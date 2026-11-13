Keeping track of your protein can feel like a full-time job

If you're trying to hit your protein goals or keep track of your macros, meal prep can feel like a full-time job, but Gainz Train simplifies it with their meal prep.

Every plate is weighed to the gram, with men's and women's portions, so you get the right amount of protein and carbs for how you train.

Gainz Train was launched in June 2026 by a couple of Utah County gym-goers, Jayson Kohl and Brycen Wood.

They have a new menu every week made with fresh, never frozen ingredients.

You order meals online by Friday and they are cooked over the weekend and ready Sunday on Sunday for pick-up in their Orem kitchen.

They also offer delivery across Utah County and as far north to Draper.

Plans start at six meals a week, from $8.50 to $10.50 a meal.

You can learn more and order @gainztrainprep.

