Kyookie is soon to be Utah's first Korean salt bread cafe.

Kyookie is soon to be Utah's first Korean salt bread café.

They'll be offering a huge variety of Korean salt breads, desserts, and a full lineup of matcha and Korean-inspired coffee drinks.

Co-owners Klara Han and Josh MacDonald say they we really want to bring the Korean café experience that they love to Utah.

Salt Bread is a mashup of a croissant and a pretzel. It's a really soft, pillowy, buttery bread with a crispy, butter-fried bottom.

Salt bread has been incredibly popular in Korea, Japan, and other parts of Asia, and we're starting to see the trend take off here in the United States, especially in cities like LA, New York, and Seattle.

Klara and Josh have been selling the bread to local cafes, and farmers markets and now they're moving into the Maven District with a location.

They've been raising money to help with the opening on Kickstarter and they've reach their goal.

You can follow them @kyookie_ on Instagram.

