Learn what great gardens do before winter at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Emily Brooks Wayment of EBW Design studied landscape design and architecture in England, where she learned from award-winning experts, including Chelsea Flower Show gold medalists.

She further refined her skills through a three-year design course at Temple Square and today brings her lifelong passion for plants and design to creating timeless gardens.

She will be sharing ideas for making the most of fall gardening season, preparing landscapes for winter and thinking ahead to create beautiful outdoor spaces at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Emily joined us with some key points on what great gardens do before winter.

She says start with a vision of how you want to live in the space, then design the landscape around it.

A well-designed garden should look beautiful, function well and evolve over time.

Emily says a little thoughtful work in the fall can make a big difference in spring.

One thing you can do this weekend is take all your annuals out!

See Emily LIVE at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

Viewers can learn more from Emily during her Design Stage presentation, What Great Gardens Do Before Winter

In addition to Emily's presentation, the Design Stage will feature experts covering remodeling, organization, gardening, landscaping, home value and safety, along with appearances by the stars of Magnolia Network's Maine Cabin Masters.

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show: NEW Expanded Show Hours:

Friday, Oct. 9 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+) – $10 online; $12 regular price

Seniors (ages 55+) – $9

4-Pack – $36 for four adult tickets (four for the price of three)

Children ages 12 and under – FREE

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.