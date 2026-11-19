Luminaria, Utah's biggest and brightest holiday traditions, has returned to Thanksgiving Point.

More than 10 million lights across 50 acres of Ashton Gardens will be lighting up every Monday through Saturday through January 9, 2026 (except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Ignite the Night, an original show made just for Luminaria is brand new this year!

It takes place on a 120-foot LED digital stage and is the ultimate showdown between frost and fire!

You'll also want to see Christmas on the Lake, filled with towering illuminated trees that reflect across the water.

Plus, get ready to sing your favorite holiday songs with Carol-oke!

Tickets are now on sale at Thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria2026.