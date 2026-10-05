Magnolia Network's Maine Cabin Masters will be at the 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show begins Friday, October 9 and continues through Sunday, October 11 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

This year features new expanded show hours, hundreds of trusted home improvement experts, interactive experiences and special appearances by stars of Magnolia Network's Maine Cabin Masters.

For more than a decade, viewers have followed the crew as they restore aging cabins throughout Maine, transforming them into beautiful family retreats while preserving their history and character. Fans love their craftsmanship, creativity, humor and close-knit family dynamic.

Chase, Ashley and Ryan will appear LIVE on the Design Stage:

Friday, October 9 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m.

They'll share favorite projects, renovation advice and behind-the-scenes stories from the show, plus answer questions from the audience.

Other show highlights include:

Hidden Doors, Autumn Pours: Step into a cozy fall-inspired lounge filled with pumpkins and seasonal décor—but look closely! A secret passageway leads to a tucked-away Dirty Soda Bar serving fun and unexpected flavors.

Woodland Weekend Retreat: Escape to a mountain-inspired retreat right inside the show, featuring a charming cabin setting, outdoor-inspired activities and Campfire Talks designed to inspire your next adventure.

Piece by Piece: Get inspired to transform an unused room into something you'll love. This designer-curated hobby room showcase features creative ideas for art studios, craft rooms, music rooms, game rooms, home offices and other personalized retreats.

Build A Home Scavenger Hunt: Pick up your show guide and search the show floor for all eight pieces needed to "build" a home. Complete the hunt and bring your show guide to the Show Office for a chance to win one of the $75+ prizes, with winners announced daily.

Bright Beginnings by Kids Market: More than 50 young entrepreneurs will showcase handmade products, creative services and big ideas while gaining real-world business experience.

Fall Show Puppy Bowl: It's BYU vs. Utah with an adorable twist! Cheer on adoptable puppies representing the rival teams as they compete for your heart—and hopefully find their forever homes.

Artisan Alley: Shop handcrafted treasures, treats, home décor and gifts from talented local makers.

Design Stage: In addition to the Maine Cabin Masters, local experts will cover everything from remodeling and organization to landscaping, gardening, home value and safety.

Hundreds of Home Experts: Meet trusted exhibitors offering products, services and advice for remodeling, kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, flooring, windows, décor, outdoor living and virtually every home project.

Hero Day & Teacher Day — All Three Days!

New this year, Hero Day and Teacher Day will be celebrated throughout the entire show—Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Veterans, active and retired military personnel, frontline workers—including fire, police and health care workers—and teachers and teacher aides receive FREE admission for themselves and one companion with valid ID.

NEW Expanded Show Hours

This year, attendees have even more time to explore the show. Friday now opens at 11 a.m.—three hours earlier than last year.

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates & Hours:

Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+) – $10 online; $12 regular price

Seniors (ages 55+) – $9

4-Pack – $36 for four adult tickets (four for the price of three)

Children ages 12 and under – FREE

Tickets are valid for one admission and one day only.

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.