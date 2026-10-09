Maine Cabin Masters will share renovation hands-on renovation ideas at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

For more than a decade, Maine Cabin Masters has followed Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley Morrill, Ashley's husband Ryan Eldridge and their crew as they renovate and restore aging cabins throughout Maine.

Known for their craftsmanship, creativity and humor, the team specializes in giving well-loved spaces new life while preserving the character and stories that make them special.

Chase, Ashley and Ryan will share approachable projects, lessons from years of hands-on renovations and ideas homeowners can use to make a noticeable difference in their own spaces at the 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Chase Morrill, Ashley Morrill and Ryan Eldridge will appear LIVE on the Design Stage:

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.

In addition to the Maine Cabin Masters, attendees can explore Hidden Doors, Autumn Pours; Woodland Weekend Retreat; Piece by Piece; the Build A Home Scavenger Hunt; Bright Beginnings by Kids Market; the Fall Show Puppy Bowl; Artisan Alley and hundreds of home improvement exhibitors.

Hero Day and Teacher Day will be celebrated all three days. Veterans, active and retired military personnel, frontline workers—including fire, police and health care workers—and teachers and teacher aides receive FREE admission for themselves and one companion with valid ID.

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

NEW Expanded Show Hours:

Friday, Oct. 9 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+) – $10 online; $12 regular price

Seniors (ages 55+) – $8

4-Pack – $36 for four adult tickets (four for the price of three)

Children ages 12 and under – FREE

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.