The tradition of candy windows in downtown Salt Lake City dates back to the early 1970's with the ZCMI store front façade.

For 15 years, Macy's has continued the tradition at its City Creek store (which sits in the same location as ZCMI).

Made by artists from the Salt Lake City area, the one-of-a-kind candy creations feature hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays.

We talked with local artist Jennifer Vesper who created a window using between 150 and 200 pounds of candy.

That's about how many hours it took her to create her sculpture as well.

Jennifer started her at-home cake business, Layers of Love, in 1999 and also created Macy's Holiday Windows in 2018 and 2019.

This year's theme is "There's Magic Inside" and brings to life the immersive and stylized Macy's Gift Guild world.

The windows will be on display for the Salt Lake City community and visitors alike to enjoy through the new year, January 3, 2027.

You can learn more at macys.com.