'mina ristorante siciliano is a new Italian restaurant in the heart of Salt Lake City's 9th and 9th neighborhood.

Doors opened in March 2026, and features three Sicilians from three different cities, cooking together in Salt Lake City.

The co-owner and sommelier, Giro Messeri, grew up in Taormina, Sicily. The executive chef, Leonardo Li Mura, is from Catania. The pastry chef, Francesco Biondo, is from Palermo.

They pour the largest Sicilian wine selection in the United States, they offer nearly 100 Sicilian labels, and Giro chooses every bottle himself.

The best moments happen right at your table. Mozzareela stretched tableside, cannoli filled to order, affogato poured in front of you.

Everything from the pasta to the bread and pastries is made in-house by hand every day, using ancient Sicilian grains. They also bring in ingredients from Sicily like olive oil and they source locally with UT47 beef.

You can learn more at minaslc.com.