Most homeowners know they want a better yard, but they don't always know where to start.

Now, Slow the Flow has a new series called "Rethinking Landscapes" that helps people reimagine their outdoor spaces and create landscapes that are beautiful, easier to maintain, and better suited for Utah.

The series features local experts sharing the best of their professional knowledge to help homeowners make changes correctly.

Cynthia Bee, Sustainable Landscapes Expert with Slow the Flow, joined us with some examples of the projects they've worked on.

Their Taylorsville project started as a water guzzling lawn yard with an ancient sprinkler system. The yard required a lot of work and water, but didn't return any value for the homeowners or their dogs.

Cynthia says their expert team rethought the landscape and added new spaces that the homeowners use and enjoy, while reducing the water and work required.

The home now has a front yard seating area, new walkway, pollinator garden and even a doggie drinking fountain!

It was also one of the first yards to get the new hybrid Bermuda grass — it looks like traditional lawn but needs half as much water and mowing.

See more before and after ideas and projects in Slow the Flow's presentation at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show, October 9-11 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Join us on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show on Friday, October 9 at 2 pm and again on Saturday, October 10 at 3 pm.

They'll share all the secrets to creating great landscapes and how to access education, resources, and rebates to help you make the change.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show is a great place to get inspiration and then find the experts you need to help you make waterwise changes to your own properties.

The 2026 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates & Hours:

Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (ages 13+) – $10 online; $12 regular price

Seniors (ages 55+) – $9

4-Pack – $36 for four adult tickets (four for the price of three)

Children ages 12 and under – FREE

Tickets are valid for one admission and one day only.

For more information and tickets, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.