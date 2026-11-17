Streaming on PBS.com is the multimedia special event "We Chose to Go to the Moon".

Historian John Monsky tells the story of America's journey to the moon and those who made it possible. The presentation features musical performances and interviews. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "We Chose to Go to the Moon is an incredible look back at the 'Space Race'. He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Entering it's 14th season on the History Channel and Disney+ is the documentary series "The Curse of Oak Island". Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan with a life-long interest in the mystery of Oak Island, renew their efforts to discover the legendary treasure. Tony says, "Nothing much has changed over the last 14 seasons as the Oak Island Team continue to excavate the island with not much to show for their efforts." He gives it a C and it's rated PG.

Now in it's 3rd season on Hallmark+ is the yuletide mystery series "Mistletoe Murders".

Christmas store owner Emily Lane's sleuthing skills clash with Detective Sam Wilner's by-the-book police procedures despite their growing affection for each other. Tony says, "Season 3 of Mistletoe Murders is full of new twists and turns as Emily's past comes back to haunt her as a new murder investigation gets underway." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

You can learn more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

