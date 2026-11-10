New in Home Entertainment: "Yard Saleing", "I See the Demon", "Littermates" & "Jimmy"

Streaming on Fawsome is the mystery / drama "Yard Saleing". In this short film, a couple embark on a quest to recover stolen gems to collect the million dollar reward, but find themselves facing consequences that are completely unexpected. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although Yard Saleing has a great cast, the film just fails to keep the audience involved." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the sci-fi / horror film "I See the Demon," starring Jon Heder. At a surprise birthday party, an emotionally vulnerable woman discovers a "glitch" that threatens to turn the best day of her life into a nightmare. Tony says, "I See the Demon is a fun and well-made horror story with some well-placed twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the mystery / comedy "Littermates". In the middle of a mysterious war, two victims of an attack take refuge at a cottage in the English countryside, where the caretaker insists they must all stick together. Tony says, "Although not a new premise, Littermates is a dark comedy about being trapped and manipulated as even the best intentions have a price tag." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters iconic actor Jimmy Stewart is subject of a new bio-pic called "Jimmy". The film focuses on story of the iconic role that saved America's most-beloved actor. Tony says, "With an incredible cast, including KJ Apa in the title role, Jimmy is simply a must-see film." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more information at screenchatter.com.

