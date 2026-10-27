New releases in home entertainment with Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano

Streaming on ReelShort is the new action / spy series "Agent of Shadows." It stars WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. In the series, a secret agent learns he has a daughter he never knew about and must protect her from a criminal organization. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Filmed in vertical format, Agent of Shadows is one of the worst things I've seen. Overacted, terribly paced and badly edited, the series needs to be avoided at all costs." He gives it an F and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hulu and Disney+ is the documentary "Super Scam Me," it's hosted by award winning journalist Mariana Van Zeller. This new documentary follows journalist Mariana van Zeller as she goes undercover as a romance scam target to expose a $1 billion criminal industry and to confront a scammer posing as a four-star general. Tony says, "Super Scam Me is a well done, watchable and satisfying documentary you should add to your watch list." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV is season 2 of the animated fantasy series "The Sisters Grimm".

Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. Tony says, "The Sisters Grimm is a delightful family series with the right amounts of fun, whimsy and surprises." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the crime / comedy "Sticky". Hollywood is in a panic as a suspected serial killer lurks in the hills as four people have gone missing in the last week. Can a rag-tag group of artists solve the mystery? Tony says, "Sticky is a fun, love letter to the all of Hollywood's eccentricities and craziness." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

