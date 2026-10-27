One of this week's foodie findings is all about the sourdough

Each week Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us with two of his new foodie findings.

This week he takes us to West Coast Sourdough in Sandy and WOKKIN HallPass in Salt Lake City.

1. West Coast Sourdough

French Dip - Thinly sliced Roast Beef with our House Sauce, Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread with a side of our Au Jus sauce.

BBQ Brisket - Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!

Bread Bowl - Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes

2. WOKKIN HallPass

Teriyaki Beef SATAY and Thai Chicken SATAY

Pad Thai Chicken - Rice noodles, egg, onion, ginger, bean sprouts, mint, peanuts, green onions

Teriyaki Chicken BOWL - Chicken, Teriyaki sauce, carrot, sesame seeds

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.