Panda Fest is coming to town

Panda Fest, one of the nation's fastest-growing outdoor Asian food and culture festivals,

is making its Utah debut this weekend at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City!

Running Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11, the three-day celebration brings together hundreds of dishes, live performances, hands-on cultural experiences, artisan vendors and signature panda-themed attractions for all ages.

The festival will feature more than 60 food vendors and 150 street food options, with cuisines from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and beyond.

Guests can explore everything from familiar favorites and traditional street food to inventive fusion dishes.

Panda Fest co-founder, Ang Zuo, joins the show today alongside one of the incredible

festival food vendors, Monroe Liu from Chanbaimei to offer a preview of the event,

including a live cooking demonstration of Tanghulu and Flaming Beef Noodles.

Beyond food, the festival features a curated marketplace of 30+ vendors showcasing

crafts, apparel, accessories, and artisanal goods inspired by Asian heritage.

Entertainment and cultural programming include K-pop dance routines, lion dances,

theatrical performances and traditional arts such as calligraphy, sugar painting and

paper cutting.

Panda-themed attractions add to the family-friendly experience, including a 15-foot

inflatable panda, a panda bounce ring, interactive games, themed treats and

merchandise, with plenty of photo opportunities throughout the grounds.

Originally launched as a one-day event in 2024, Panda Fest has grown into a touring

festival that brings communities together to explore the diversity of Asian cultures

through food, art and entertainment.

Address: 200 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT.

Time:

a. 10/9/2026 Friday: 4pm to 10pm

b. 10/10/2026 Saturday: 10am to 10pm

c. 10/11/2026 Sunday: 10am to 8pm

For tickets, event details and updates, visit pandafests.com.