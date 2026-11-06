Project Paideia helps high-school-age students turn their own ideas into things they can show and explain.

Students choose a problem that matters to them, collaborate and use AI to build a project.

There is a free event coming up that is noncompetitive, with no coding experience required.

It's on November 21, 2026, at Utah Valley University, in Sorensen Center Orem.

There are two independent four-hour sessions: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Students can choose a session.

Visit projectpaideia.com for event details and registration information.

