Ready to check a few names off your Christmas list and get into the holiday spirit?

The Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift show is celebrating its 27th year as Utah's largest holiday market, with more than 450 booths offering everything from handmade jewelry and holiday décor to specialty foods, artwork, and one-of-a-kind finds, all under one festive roof.

Guests will also enjoy live performances on the Holly Jolly Stage, visits at Santa's Village, posing for festive photos with Utah's Hogle Zoo and watching Artists in Action bring handmade crafts to life.

Kids can follow the Snowman's Steps trail to collect secret code words for a sweet treat, and the whole family can wander the Colors of the Season display, presented by Glover Nursery, on the way to the Unity Tree centerpiece.

New this year, the Holiday Light Tunnel, presented by Trimlight, invites guests to stroll beneath thousands of twinkling lights in a 50-foot tunnel built for family photos, and Jack Frost Nippin' at Your Windows showcases custom windows hand-painted by local artists throughout the show.

General adult admission tickets are valid for all three days, so guests can return as often as they like.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 12-14, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, with free parking and a complimentary Saturday shuttle, making it the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

For more information visit familychristmasgiftshow.