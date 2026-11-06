BYU blue corn breakfast chilaquiles with maple sausage: a sweet-and-smoky skillet for busy mornings

BYU Blue Corn Breakfast Chilaquiles with Maple Sausage

Blue corn chips, smoky roasted salsa verde, maple breakfast sausage, fried eggs and fresh toppings

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

· 8 oz maple ground breakfast sausage

· ½ teaspoon ground cumin, plus ½ teaspoon for the sauce

· ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

· ¼ teaspoon ancho chile powder

· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

· 1½ cups roasted salsa verde

· ¼ cup chicken broth

· 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

· ¼ teaspoon chipotle chile powder, or to taste

· 10–12 oz sturdy blue corn tortilla chips

· 8 large eggs

· 1 tablespoon butter or oil, for the eggs

· ½ cup crumbled queso fresco

· ½ cup Mexican crema

· 1 avocado, diced

· ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

· Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Season and brown the sausage. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook maple sausage with ½ teaspoon cumin, smoked paprika, ancho chile powder and garlic powder, breaking into crumbles, until browned and cooked through. Transfer to a plate; reserve about 1 teaspoon of drippings in the skillet.

2. Build the salsa. Add roasted salsa verde, chicken broth, lime juice, remaining ½ teaspoon cumin and chipotle chile powder to the skillet. Simmer 3–5 minutes to blend flavors and slightly thicken. Taste and adjust salt, lime and chipotle as needed.

3. Cook the eggs. In a separate nonstick skillet, heat butter or oil and fry eggs to desired doneness. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

4. Coat the chips. Just before serving, gently toss blue corn chips with enough warm salsa to coat, reserving any extra sauce. Avoid soaking the chips.

5. Assemble. Divide chips among four plates or serve family-style. Scatter browned maple sausage over the chips and top with two eggs per serving.

6. Finish. Add queso fresco, crema, avocado and cilantro. Serve immediately with reserved warm salsa on the side.

Chef Jeff Tip

The tangy tomatillos, lime and smoky chipotle keep the maple sausage from making the dish too sweet. Start with the listed chipotle for medium-mild heat and increase to taste. Toss the chips only when you’re ready to eat so they retain a little crunch.