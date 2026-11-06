BYU Cougar Tail deep-fried French toast sticks with maple-bar glaze and caramelized bananas for brunch

With maple-bar glaze and caramelized bananas

Yield: 4 servings (8 large sticks)

Ingredients

French Toast Sticks

· 4 slices thick-cut Texas toast

· 3 large eggs

· ½ cup half-and-half

· 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· ¼ teaspoon maple extract

· ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

· ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

· Neutral oil, for deep-frying (about 2–3 inches deep)

Maple-Bar Glaze

· 1 cup powdered sugar

· 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

· 1 tablespoon melted butter

· ¼ teaspoon maple extract

· Pinch of salt

· 1–2 tablespoons milk, as needed

Caramelized Bananas

· 2 ripe but firm bananas, cut into ½-inch coins

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 2 tablespoons brown sugar

· ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

· Pinch of kosher salt

· ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

1. Prepare the bread. Cut each Texas toast slice lengthwise into two long, thick sticks. Let stand uncovered for about an hour to dry slightly.

2. Make the custard. Whisk eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, maple extract, cinnamon and salt in a shallow dish.

3. Heat the oil. Bring neutral oil in a heavy pot to 350°F. Keep the pot no more than halfway filled and monitor the temperature.

4. Dip and fry. Quickly dip bread sticks on all sides, letting excess custard drip off on a rack for about 30 seconds. Fry in small batches, turning as needed, until deep golden, crisp and the egg custard is fully cooked, about 2–3 minutes. Return oil to 350°F between batches. Drain on a wire rack.

5. Mix the glaze. Whisk powdered sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, maple extract and salt. Add milk gradually to make a thick, smooth glaze.

6. Caramelize the bananas. Melt butter and brown sugar in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add banana coins in one layer; cook briefly, turning once, until golden and still intact. Add cinnamon, salt and lemon juice.

7. Glaze and serve. Let fried sticks cool slightly, then dip only their tops into the maple glaze. Arrange with caramelized banana coins alongside and spoon a little of the buttery caramel over the bananas, not the glazed sticks.

Chef Jeff Tip

Keep the custard dip quick so the bread stays sturdy in the fryer. Cool the sticks just enough before glazing so the maple icing clings, and serve the bananas on the side to preserve the crunchy coating.