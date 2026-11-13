Chef Jeff's caramelized apple and cider French onion soup is a cozy fall twist on the classic

Slow-cooked onions and tart Granny Smith apple simmer in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and sharp cheddar over toasted sourdough.

Chef Jeff is putting a seasonal spin on a classic with a caramelized apple and cider French onion soup — slow-cooked onions and tart apple in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and cheddar.

The dish makes 6 generous servings and takes about 60 minutes of active time, or roughly 85 minutes total. The key is patience: deeply caramelizing the onions builds the savory backbone, while a splash of sweet apple cider and a finish of apple cider vinegar bring balance to every spoonful.

Ingredients

3 lb yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and julienned

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup unfiltered sweet apple cider

6 cups good-quality beef stock

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 to 2 tsp apple cider vinegar, to taste

1 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

6 to 8 slices sourdough baguette, toasted

1½ cups shredded Gruyère

¾ cup shredded sharp white cheddar

Method

Caramelize the onions. In a large heavy pot, melt the butter with olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and ½ tsp salt. Cook 35 to 50 minutes, stirring frequently, until deeply golden brown. Lower the heat if the fond begins to burn.

Add the apple. Stir in the julienned Granny Smith apple for the final 10 to 15 minutes of cooking, allowing it to soften and lightly caramelize with the onions.

Deglaze with cider. Pour in the apple cider and scrape the browned bits from the pot. Simmer 3 to 5 minutes until reduced and slightly syrupy.

Build the broth. Add the beef stock, thyme, bay leaf, Worcestershire, Dijon, remaining ½ tsp salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the thyme stems and bay leaf.

Balance the flavor. Stir in 1 tsp cider vinegar, taste, and add more as needed. Adjust the salt and pepper. The apple should be a subtle background note, not the dominant flavor.

Broil and serve. Ladle the hot soup into broiler-safe crocks on a baking sheet. Float toasted sourdough on each, cover generously with both cheeses, and broil 2 to 4 minutes until deeply golden and bubbling. Serve carefully — the crocks will be hot.



Chef Jeff's tips

Don't rush the onions: Deep caramelization provides the signature savory backbone.

Use sweet cider, not vinegar: The ¾ cup is fresh apple cider; vinegar is added only at the end for balance.

For live TV: Have fully caramelized onions and finished soup ready, plus preassembled crocks for a quick broiler reveal.

Yield: 6 generous servings | Active time: about 60 minutes | Total: about 85 minutes