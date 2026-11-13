Chef Jeff's caramelized apple and cider French onion soup is a cozy fall twist on the classic

Slow-cooked onions and tart Granny Smith apple simmer in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and sharp cheddar over toasted sourdough.
Chef Jeff is putting a seasonal spin on a classic with a caramelized apple and cider French onion soup — slow-cooked onions and tart apple in a rich cider-kissed broth, crowned with bubbling Gruyère and cheddar.
The dish makes 6 generous servings and takes about 60 minutes of active time, or roughly 85 minutes total. The key is patience: deeply caramelizing the onions builds the savory backbone, while a splash of sweet apple cider and a finish of apple cider vinegar bring balance to every spoonful.
Ingredients
- 3 lb yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and julienned
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ¾ cup unfiltered sweet apple cider
- 6 cups good-quality beef stock
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 to 2 tsp apple cider vinegar, to taste
- 1 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 6 to 8 slices sourdough baguette, toasted
- 1½ cups shredded Gruyère
- ¾ cup shredded sharp white cheddar
Method
- Caramelize the onions. In a large heavy pot, melt the butter with olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the onions and ½ tsp salt. Cook 35 to 50 minutes, stirring frequently, until deeply golden brown. Lower the heat if the fond begins to burn.
- Add the apple. Stir in the julienned Granny Smith apple for the final 10 to 15 minutes of cooking, allowing it to soften and lightly caramelize with the onions.
- Deglaze with cider. Pour in the apple cider and scrape the browned bits from the pot. Simmer 3 to 5 minutes until reduced and slightly syrupy.
- Build the broth. Add the beef stock, thyme, bay leaf, Worcestershire, Dijon, remaining ½ tsp salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the thyme stems and bay leaf.
- Balance the flavor. Stir in 1 tsp cider vinegar, taste, and add more as needed. Adjust the salt and pepper. The apple should be a subtle background note, not the dominant flavor.
- Broil and serve. Ladle the hot soup into broiler-safe crocks on a baking sheet. Float toasted sourdough on each, cover generously with both cheeses, and broil 2 to 4 minutes until deeply golden and bubbling. Serve carefully — the crocks will be hot.
Chef Jeff's tips
- Don't rush the onions: Deep caramelization provides the signature savory backbone.
- Use sweet cider, not vinegar: The ¾ cup is fresh apple cider; vinegar is added only at the end for balance.
- For live TV: Have fully caramelized onions and finished soup ready, plus preassembled crocks for a quick broiler reveal.
Yield: 6 generous servings | Active time: about 60 minutes | Total: about 85 minutes