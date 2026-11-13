Chef Jeff's creamy chicken, wild rice and roasted mushroom soup is the ultimate cozy cold-weather bowl

A silky thyme cream broth brings together tender chicken, nutty wild rice and deeply roasted mushrooms — finished with crispy fried leeks for a comforting bowl.

Chef Jeff is back in the kitchen with a warming bowl that's built for cooler days: a creamy chicken, wild rice and roasted mushroom soup that layers tender chicken and nutty wild rice into a silky thyme cream broth, finished with deeply roasted mushrooms and crispy leeks.

The dish serves 6 to 8 and takes about 45 minutes of active time, or roughly 75 minutes total. The secret to its texture comes down to a few smart techniques: cooking the rice separately, roasting the mushrooms until browned and frying a batch of leeks for a crunchy garnish.

Ingredients

1½ lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

12 oz cremini mushrooms, quartered

¾ cup uncooked wild rice blend

2 medium leeks, divided

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 medium carrot, finely diced

1 celery rib, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp all-purpose flour, plus 1 tbsp for leeks

5 cups low-sodium chicken stock, plus extra as needed

1 cup heavy cream

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, to taste

1¼ tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt, divided

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Neutral oil, for frying leeks

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Method

Cook the rice. Rinse the wild rice blend and cook separately according to package directions until tender but pleasantly chewy. Drain any excess liquid and set aside.

Roast the mushrooms. Heat the oven to 425°F. Toss the mushrooms with 1 tbsp olive oil, ¼ tsp salt and a pinch of pepper. Spread on a hot sheet pan and roast 18 to 22 minutes, until browned. Reserve a handful for garnish.



Sear and simmer the chicken. Season the chicken with ½ tsp salt and the remaining pepper. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat and sear the chicken 2 to 3 minutes per side. Add 4 cups stock, thyme and bay leaf, then gently simmer until the chicken reaches 165°F. Remove, rest and shred. Strain and reserve the broth if needed.

Build the aromatic base. Thinly slice one leek (white and light green parts) and rinse well. In the same pot, melt 3 tbsp butter and cook the leek, carrot and celery 5 to 7 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic for 30 seconds. Sprinkle in 3 tbsp flour and cook, stirring, 1 to 2 minutes without browning.

Make the silky broth. Gradually whisk in the reserved cooking broth and remaining stock (5 cups total), then stir in the Dijon. Simmer 8 to 10 minutes to lightly thicken. Add the cream, shredded chicken, cooked rice and roasted mushrooms. Warm gently; do not boil. Add more stock until the soup is fluid and velvety, not chowder-thick.

Fry the leeks and finish. Slice the second leek into fine strips, rinse and dry thoroughly. Toss lightly with 1 tbsp flour and fry in 350°F neutral oil in small batches until pale golden, about 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and salt lightly. Remove the thyme and bay leaf from the soup, then add lemon juice and the remaining salt to taste. Serve with the reserved mushrooms, crispy leeks and parsley.



Chef Jeff's tips

Texture is everything: Cook the rice separately and fold it in just before serving, loosening with hot stock as it sits.

Deep mushroom flavor: Roast in a single layer, not crowded, for browning instead of steaming.

For live TV: Have the chicken and rice cooked, mushrooms roasted and crispy leeks ready; demonstrate the roux and finish a fresh bowl on camera.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings | Active time: about 45 minutes | Total: about 75 minutes