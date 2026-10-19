Chef Jeff's Homemade Caramel Apples

MAKES

6–8 large caramel apples

INGREDIENTS

• 6–8 large Granny Smith apples

• 1 3/4 cups heavy cream

• 2 cups packed light brown sugar

• 1 cup light corn syrup

• 4 Tbsp unsalted butter

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1 tsp vanilla extract or vanilla paste

• 6–8 sturdy wooden sticks

• Optional toppings: toasted chopped pecans, flaky salt, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, or melted chocolate for drizzling

DIRECTIONS

1. Prep the apples. Remove the stems. Wash the apples thoroughly under very warm water, rubbing or gently scrubbing the skins to remove the wax coating. Rinse and dry extremely well. Insert a stick firmly into the stem end of each apple. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 1–2 hours. Before dipping, inspect the apples and wipe away every trace of moisture or condensation. The apples must be cold and completely dry.

2. Make the caramel. Combine the heavy cream, brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, and salt in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently until the butter melts and the mixture is smooth. Attach a candy thermometer. Bring to a steady boil and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom carefully, until the caramel reaches exactly 240°F.

3. Finish and cool the caramel. Remove from the heat and carefully stir in the vanilla. Let the caramel stand about 10–15 minutes, until it is still fluid enough for dipping but noticeably thicker than when it first came off the heat. If it runs rapidly from a spoon like caramel sauce, give it a few more minutes to cool and thicken.

4. Dip the apples. Tilt the saucepan to create a deeper pool of caramel. Holding an apple by the stick, submerge it in the caramel and rotate until evenly coated. Lift and let the excess drip back into the pan for several seconds. Lightly scrape only the very bottom of the apple against the edge of the saucepan.

5. Decorate and set. Immediately roll or sprinkle the apple with desired toppings. Place on a parchment- or silicone-lined sheet pan and allow the caramel to set completely. Refrigerate briefly if needed to firm the coating.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Remove the wax. Caramel will not reliably adhere to a slick commercial coating. Thorough washing and scrubbing is essential.

Cold + completely dry. Chilling helps the caramel set quickly, but condensation works against adhesion. Dry the apples again immediately before dipping if necessary.

240°F matters. This is a soft candy coating, not caramel sauce. Undercooking leaves too much moisture and encourages the caramel to slide.

Don't rush the dip. Letting the caramel cool and thicken before dipping is a major defense against pooling at the bottom.