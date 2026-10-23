CHEF JEFF’S CHILE VERDE SUPER NACHOS

Rice-Eccles Stadium–inspired • Roasted pork chile verde, pepper Jack queso & fresh toppings

Yield: 6–8 servings|Prep: 30 minutes|Cook: 1½–2 hours|Heat: mild to medium

INGREDIENTS — ROASTED PORK CHILE VERDE

• 2½ lb boneless pork shoulder, cut into ¾-inch cubes

• 1½ tsp kosher salt; 1 tsp black pepper; 1 tsp ground cumin

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 lb tomatillos, husked and rinsed

• 2 poblano peppers; 1 Anaheim pepper; 1 jalapeño (seeded for milder heat)

• 1 medium yellow onion, quartered; 5 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1½ cups chicken broth, divided

• 1 tsp dried Mexican oregano; ½ tsp ground coriander

• 1 tbsp lime juice; ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro; additional salt to taste

INGREDIENTS — PEPPER JACK QUESO

• 8 oz Velveeta, cubed

• 4 oz pepper Jack cheese, freshly shredded

• ½ cup evaporated milk; ¼ cup whole milk, plus extra to thin

• ¼ tsp garlic powder

INGREDIENTS — NACHOS & TOPPINGS

• 1 large 15–18 oz bag sturdy restaurant-style tortilla chips (plus extra as needed)

• 1 cup pico de gallo; ¾–1 cup guacamole

• ½ cup sliced black olives; ¼ cup sliced green onions

• ½ cup sour cream; 1 tbsp lime juice; milk as needed for drizzle

• Optional: pickled jalapeños

DIRECTIONS

1. Roast the vegetables. Arrange tomatillos, poblanos, Anaheim, jalapeño, and onion on a foil-lined sheet pan. Broil 8–12 minutes, turning as needed, until blistered and lightly charred. Remove pepper stems and seeds.

2. Sauté garlic and blend. Briefly sauté chopped garlic in a little of the oil until fragrant, without browning. Blend with the roasted vegetables, ½ cup broth, oregano, and coriander until completely smooth.

3. Brown the pork. Season pork with salt, pepper, and cumin. Heat remaining oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown pork in batches; return all pork to the pot.

4. Cook the sauce. Pour the smooth green sauce over the pork and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes to concentrate flavor.

5. Braise until tender. Add remaining 1 cup broth, cover, and simmer gently 1½–2 hours until the pork is fork-tender. Uncover and reduce as needed until the sauce is glossy and thick enough to cling to the meat. Stir in lime juice and cilantro; adjust seasoning.

6. Make the queso. Warm evaporated and whole milk over medium-low heat. Stir in Velveeta until melted. Reduce heat to low and gradually add pepper Jack, stirring until smooth. Add garlic powder; thin with milk if needed to make it pourable.

7. Mix the crema. Whisk sour cream with lime juice and enough milk for a light drizzle.

8. Build the nachos. Warm chips on a sheet pan at 300°F for 4–5 minutes. Arrange in two shallow layers, distributing pork chile verde and warm queso across each layer. Finish with pico de gallo, guacamole, black olives, green onions, and a restrained drizzle of lime crema. Serve immediately.

CHEF JEFF'S TIPS

• Blend the roasted vegetables completely smooth; the pork should provide the only chunky texture.

• Keep the chile verde thick and spoonable so it doesn’t soak the chips.

• Processed cheese keeps queso smooth and pourable even as it cools.

• Make the pork a day ahead for deeper flavor. Reheat gently, then prepare the queso and assemble the nachos just before serving.