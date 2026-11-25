Creamy Garlic Mashed PotatoesYield: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed
- ¾ cup unsalted butter (1½ sticks)
- 1¼ cups heavy cream, plus more as needed
- 4 to 5 garlic cloves, finely minced
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. Cook the potatoes
Cut the potatoes into chunks. Cover with cold, salted water and simmer until fork-tender.
2. Dry the potatoes
Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pot over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes to help evaporate excess moisture.
3. Make the garlic cream
Melt the butter and gently cook the minced garlic for 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the heavy cream and heat until steaming.
4. Mash
Mash the potatoes with salt and black pepper. Gradually work in the hot garlic cream until incorporated.
5. Finish
Add more warm cream as needed for an extra-creamy texture. Taste and adjust the seasoning before serving.
Chef Jeff's Tip:
Leave the thin Yukon Gold skins on. For smoother potatoes, briefly use a hand mixer on LOW. Be careful not to overmix, which can make the potatoes gummy.