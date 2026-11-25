Creamy Garlic Mashed PotatoesYield: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed

¾ cup unsalted butter (1½ sticks)

1¼ cups heavy cream, plus more as needed

4 to 5 garlic cloves, finely minced

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Cook the potatoes

Cut the potatoes into chunks. Cover with cold, salted water and simmer until fork-tender.

2. Dry the potatoes

Drain the potatoes, then return them to the pot over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes to help evaporate excess moisture.

3. Make the garlic cream

Melt the butter and gently cook the minced garlic for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the heavy cream and heat until steaming.

4. Mash

Mash the potatoes with salt and black pepper. Gradually work in the hot garlic cream until incorporated.

5. Finish

Add more warm cream as needed for an extra-creamy texture. Taste and adjust the seasoning before serving.

Chef Jeff's Tip:

Leave the thin Yukon Gold skins on. For smoother potatoes, briefly use a hand mixer on LOW. Be careful not to overmix, which can make the potatoes gummy.