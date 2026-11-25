Crispy-Skin Spatchcock Turkey

Yield: 1 turkey, 12 to 14 pounds

Servings: Approximately 10 to 12

Oven temperature: 425°F

Ingredients

1 fully thawed 12 to 14-pound turkey

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt*

2 teaspoons aluminum-free baking powder

1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Prep the turkey

Heat the oven to 425°F. Remove the neck and giblets and reserve them for gravy. Pat the turkey dry, then place it breast-side down on a stable cutting board.

2. Remove the backbone

Using heavy-duty poultry shears, cut along both sides of the backbone to remove it. Save the backbone for gravy stock.

Turn the turkey breast-side up and press firmly on the breastbone until the bird lies flat. Tuck the wing tips behind the breasts.

3. Add the garlic-herb butter

Combine the softened butter, garlic, rosemary, thyme and sage.

Gently loosen the skin over the turkey breasts and thighs. Spread the herb butter underneath the skin.

4. Season the skin

Pat the exterior skin dry again and rub it lightly with olive oil.

Combine the kosher salt, baking powder and black pepper, then sprinkle the mixture evenly over the skin.

The turkey can go directly into the oven. No overnight drying is required.

5. Roast and check the temperature

Arrange the turkey skin-side up on a wire rack set inside a sturdy, rimmed sheet pan.

Roast at 425°F. Begin checking the turkey after about 70 to 80 minutes, but use temperature rather than time to determine when it's done.

Check several spots with a food thermometer, making sure the thermometer does not touch bone.

Breast: 165°F

Thighs: At least 165°F

For more tender dark meat: 175°F to 185°F

6. Rest and carve

Let the turkey rest for 20 to 30 minutes before carving.

Use the reserved neck and backbone to make a rich turkey or giblet gravy.

Cook's Notes