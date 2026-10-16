FOODIE FRIDAY: BYU Famous Mint Brownies

INGREDIENTS

Fudgy Brownies

· 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

· 8 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

· 1½ cups granulated sugar

· ½ cup packed light brown sugar

· 4 large eggs

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

· 1 cup all-purpose flour

· ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

· ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Mint Buttercream

· ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

· 2 cups powdered sugar

· 2 tablespoons heavy cream or milk

· ½ teaspoon peppermint extract, or to taste

· 2–3 drops green food coloring

· Pinch of salt

Thin Chocolate Topping

· 4 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

· 3 tablespoons heavy cream

· 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS

1. Prepare the pan. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9 × 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang. Lightly grease.

2. Melt chocolate and butter. Melt butter and 8 oz. semisweet chocolate together over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

3. Mix the batter. Whisk both sugars into the chocolate mixture. Add eggs one at a time, whisking after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

4. Add dry ingredients. Sift flour, cocoa powder, and salt together. Fold into the batter just until combined.

5. Bake and cool. Spread in prepared pan. Bake 25–30 minutes, until edges are set and a toothpick near the center has moist crumbs but no wet batter. Cool completely.

6. Make mint frosting. Beat softened butter until creamy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar, cream or milk, peppermint extract, food coloring, and salt until smooth.

7. Frost and chill. Spread frosting over cooled brownies. Refrigerate 20–30 minutes until firm.

8. Make thin chocolate topping. Heat 3 tablespoons cream until steaming; pour over 4 oz. chopped chocolate. Rest 2 minutes, stir smooth, then stir in 1 tablespoon butter. Cool until just warm and pourable.

9. Finish and slice. Spread a thin, even layer of chocolate over chilled frosting. Refrigerate about 30 minutes until set. Lift out using parchment and slice with a warm, dry knife.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

· For fudgy brownies, avoid overbaking; the center continues to set as it cools.

· Start with ½ teaspoon peppermint extract; brands vary in strength.

· Chilling between layers keeps the green mint frosting distinct from the thin chocolate topping.

· Let brownies stand at room temperature 15–20 minutes before serving for the best texture