FOODIE FRIDAY: Cougar Tail Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Yield: 4 sandwiches | Prep: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes marinating | Cook: 15–20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken

· 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1½ pounds)

· 1 cup buttermilk

· 1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot Original cayenne pepper sauce

· 1½ cups all-purpose flour

· ¼ cup cornstarch

· 1½ teaspoons kosher salt

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· ½ teaspoon onion powder

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· Vegetable oil, for frying

For the Buffalo sauce

· ⅓ cup Frank’s RedHot Original cayenne pepper sauce

· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

· ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

For assembly

· 4 maple bars (maple-frosted rectangular doughnuts)

DIRECTIONS

1. Prepare the chicken. Slice each chicken breast horizontally to make two cutlets. Pound to an even ½-inch thickness.

2. Marinate. Stir together the buttermilk and 1 tablespoon hot sauce. Add chicken, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

3. Mix the coating. Whisk flour, cornstarch, salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper in a shallow dish.

4. Bread the chicken. Lift chicken from the buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Press firmly into the seasoned flour. For a craggy crust, drizzle 2 tablespoons of the buttermilk mixture into the flour and toss lightly before dredging.

5. Fry. Heat 1½ inches of oil in a heavy skillet or pot to 350°F. Fry in batches, turning as needed, about 3–5 minutes per side, until golden and the thickest part reaches 165°F. Transfer to a wire rack.

6. Make the Buffalo sauce. Gently warm the hot sauce, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder in a small saucepan, whisking until combined. Do not boil.

7. Prepare the maple bars. Slice each maple bar lengthwise. Turn the pieces so the maple-frosted sides face inward toward the filling.

8. Assemble. Brush the fried chicken generously with Buffalo sauce, place between the maple bar halves, and serve immediately.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

· The maple frosting provides the sweetness; no maple syrup or honey is needed in the Buffalo sauce.

· Brush on the sauce rather than soaking the chicken to keep the crust crisp.

· Serve immediately after assembling so the maple bars stay soft and the chicken stays crunchy.