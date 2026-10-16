FOODIE FRIDAY: Cougar Tail Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Yield: 4 sandwiches | Prep: 20 minutes, plus 30 minutes marinating | Cook: 15–20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
For the chicken
· 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1½ pounds)
· 1 cup buttermilk
· 1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot Original cayenne pepper sauce
· 1½ cups all-purpose flour
· ¼ cup cornstarch
· 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
· 1 teaspoon paprika
· 1 teaspoon garlic powder
· ½ teaspoon onion powder
· ½ teaspoon black pepper
· Vegetable oil, for frying
For the Buffalo sauce
· ⅓ cup Frank’s RedHot Original cayenne pepper sauce
· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
· ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
For assembly
· 4 maple bars (maple-frosted rectangular doughnuts)
DIRECTIONS
1. Prepare the chicken. Slice each chicken breast horizontally to make two cutlets. Pound to an even ½-inch thickness.
2. Marinate. Stir together the buttermilk and 1 tablespoon hot sauce. Add chicken, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.
3. Mix the coating. Whisk flour, cornstarch, salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper in a shallow dish.
4. Bread the chicken. Lift chicken from the buttermilk, letting excess drip off. Press firmly into the seasoned flour. For a craggy crust, drizzle 2 tablespoons of the buttermilk mixture into the flour and toss lightly before dredging.
5. Fry. Heat 1½ inches of oil in a heavy skillet or pot to 350°F. Fry in batches, turning as needed, about 3–5 minutes per side, until golden and the thickest part reaches 165°F. Transfer to a wire rack.
6. Make the Buffalo sauce. Gently warm the hot sauce, butter, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder in a small saucepan, whisking until combined. Do not boil.
7. Prepare the maple bars. Slice each maple bar lengthwise. Turn the pieces so the maple-frosted sides face inward toward the filling.
8. Assemble. Brush the fried chicken generously with Buffalo sauce, place between the maple bar halves, and serve immediately.
CHEF JEFF TIPS
· The maple frosting provides the sweetness; no maple syrup or honey is needed in the Buffalo sauce.
· Brush on the sauce rather than soaking the chicken to keep the crust crisp.
· Serve immediately after assembling so the maple bars stay soft and the chicken stays crunchy.